9 a.m. – noon at Lake Ainslie Fire Hall, Scotsville
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County Warden and Antigonish Mayor Meet Premier, ...10:12 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron was one of a number of local officials who took part in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting in Toronto late last month. McCarron said it’s been a few years since he attended such a meeting. The warden said he heard comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Green Party […]
Antigonish County Council offers Heritage Designation to Two...9:38 am | Read Full Article
During last night’s regular monthly meeting, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish offered heritage designation to a pair of local churches, Holy Rosary Church in Ballantyne’s Cove and St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Arisaig. Warden Owen McCarron said the buildings were supposed to have received such a designation back in the […]
Former Hockey X-Women Defender Josie Chisholm to Play Hockey...8:41 am | Read Full Article
Former StFX X Women ice hockey defender Josie Chisholm is heading overseas to continue her hockey career. After four years patrolling the blue line for her home town squad, and serving as captain, the St. Andrew`s native is heading to Germany to play for ERC Ingolstadt. She will suit up alongside fellow X Alum Lea […]