Multi-family yard sale from 9 a.m. at 8180 Highway 7, Sherbrooke. Stop in on your way to the Sherbrooke Saturday Market.
Due to a collision, Hwy 105 near #Millville is currently closed. Hwy 105 is expected to be closed for approximately 2 hours. Traffic is being diverted to the Millville and St. James Highways. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Stellarton Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station. At approximately 1:45 am on August 12, a male entered the store brandishing a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of money and other property. The suspect was described as wearing black sneakers, cammo pants, and a grey hoodie with black sleeves […]
There are seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries. Five of the cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel. Three of the cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of data. One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel. Another case is in […]
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]