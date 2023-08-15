From 8 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lane, Antigonish
Cancellation: Tonight's AGR double header scheduled for Pomquet is cancelled.
Lost: iPhone in a blue case, lost in Dagger Woods/Upper Pomquet area on Monday. Call 780-742-7345.
Federal and Provincial Governments Support Cheticamp Cultura...9:56 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a federal contribution of $2 million for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) to upgrade the Chéticamp Cultural Quarter (CCQ). The Government of Nova Scotia, through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, is also contributing $1.5 million through the Canada-Nova Scotia Agreement on Minority-Language Education and […]
S. W. Weeks Wins Tender for Paving in New Glasgow9:48 am | Read Full Article
S.W. Weeks has won the tender for capital paving in the town of New Glasgow for the current fiscal year. The construction company submitted the low bid of $472,510 plus HST. Facebook Twitter
Alex Grant Wearing Captain’s “C” for KHL’s Barys Astana9:41 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Alex Grant will be wearing the “C” on his jersey for the KHL’s Barys Astana as the league’s pre-season is underway. This will be Grant’s first full season with the club, which is based in Kazakhstan. Facebook Twitter