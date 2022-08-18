Multi-family yard sale: 9 a.m. to noon at 61 Tamara Drive, Antigonish County. Lot’s of household items, clothes, glassware, plants, etc.
Lost at Parish Beach, Bayfield on Saturday Aug 13: a Samsung phone and another phone with a blue back. If found please call 902-318-3124
Due to the current weather system the Cabot Trail from Ingonish to Neil’s Harbour is closed due to flooding.
Happy Birthday Brady George of Peas Brook, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it, you can pick it up during work hours from 9 - 5 Mon - Fri, then claim your treats at the James St location Antigonish. Enjoy.
Judique wins community spirit award11:17 am | Read Full Article
Judique, Inverness County, is one of two communities receiving the 2022 Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award. The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage administers the award program. Recipients are chosen by a selection committee based on evidence of citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future of the community. Facebook Twitter
Canning earns personal best and Nova Scoita record at Canada...11:15 am | Read Full Article
It was a big day on the Canada Games track for Antigonish`s Marin Canning. Canning finished 6th in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final with a new NS record and personal best (10:53.36). The provincial record hadn’t been broken since 2007. Facebook Twitter
