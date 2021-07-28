Multi-family yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 68 Amy Lane, Port Shoreham. Vintage items, Harley Davidson articles, Xmas decorations, and more. Take Route 344 to MacPherson Lake Road, stay right for approx 3 km. Amy Lane is the last driveway on the right.
Public Notice: Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish will be conducting asphalt patching work on Thursday, July 29 on:
College Street
Cloverville Road
Main Street (College Street to Sydney Street)
Public Notice: Please be advised that the @NS_TAT will be conducting construction work on the Canal Bridge at the East End of the Town. The bridge must be closed on Saturday, July 31 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. to all traffic except for Emergency Vehicles.
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia5:22 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of active cases of the virus remains at 9 as there were no new recoveries. No one is in hospital. On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,704 tests To date, more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 have been administered. Of […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased with New Border Measures...9:40 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming news the federal government is relaxing some of its border measures. Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from the USA will be allowed to enter the country as of August 9th. All other fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter Canada starting September 7th, provided the […]
Sports Roundup – July 255:40 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS At Riverside Speedway, Dartmouth’s Nicholas Naugle started on the pole and never looked back, picking up his first win of the season at the Parts for Trucks 150. Craig Slaunwhite got another second place finish in the series. Cole Butcher was third, just ahead of Greg Proude of PEI and younger brother Jarrett […]