9am – 2pm @ 1468 Indian Harbour Lake, Sherbrooke
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
On this Canada Day, the price of gasoline remains the same, but diesel falls by 9.1 cents a litre. https://bit.ly/3ybkkEP
Town Hall will be closed on Friday, July 1, 2022 for Canada Day.
Antigonish mobile event location change!
Todays event at St. Ninian has moved to
St. FX SUB - Mackay Room
@989XFM @1015TheHawk
Gasoline unchanged, Diesel price plunges in Weekly Setting b...9:22 am | Read Full Article
Diesel prices are continuing to fall. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Diesel plunged 9.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.05.9 in the eastern mainland, and $2.06.7 on Cape Breton. Gasoline is unchanged this week, leaving the minimum price for a litre […]
Pro skateboard demonstration happening Canada Day in Antigon...6:42 am | Read Full Article
The chance of rain on the weekend resulted in a change of schedule for a local skateboard demonstration. Antigonish’s Next Level Pro Skateboard Shop is hosting a pair of pro skateboarders on Canada Day, instead of July 2 as originally planned. Jason Mason, president of the Antigonish Skatepark Association and operator of Next Level, […]
Sports Roundup – July 15:32 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Local armwrestler Gary Kell is in Winnipeg to take part in the Canadian Armwrestling championships on Canada Day, July 1. A multi-year Canadian champ, Kell is looking to add another title to his collection. NATIONAL SPORTS Teoscar Hernandez and Santiago Espinal homered as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 […]