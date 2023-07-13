Yard Sale: 10 am to 2 pm at 244 Lower North Grant Road, North Grant. Follow the gravel road till civic number 244. If it is pouring rain it will be postponed!
A green energy upgrade is planned for Paqntkek's Bayside Travel Centre. https://www.989xfm.ca/bayside-travel-centre-to-undergo-a-1-6-million-green-energy-upgrade/
RCMP officers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4 in #Linacy, #PictouCounty. The roadway is closed between Linacy Rd. and Fraser Mountain Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
Local Construction Company Submits Low Bid on Two Projects i...10:24 am | Read Full Article
A local construction company offered the low bid on a pair of construction projects in Antigonish County. Alva Construction offered the low bid of $1.23 million for work on Cloverville Bridge on Cloverville Road and Moriarty Culvert on Brophy Road. One other company bid on the work. Facebook Twitter
Play Featuring New Canadians in Antigonish called “New...9:49 am | Read Full Article
New in Town a Comedy Cabaret begins a run in Antigonish this week. The brain child of Laura Teasdale and Justin Gregg, the show features music and comedy with newcomers to Antigonish from around the world. It’s an initiative of Arts House Antigonish, in partnership with Antigonish County Adult Learning Association. Back in 2018, there was […]
Festivities Begin Tonight for IWK 250 Weekend at Riverside I...10:31 am | Read Full Article
Festivities for the IWK 250 Presented by Steve Lewis begin this evening with the IWK 250 Tailgate Party presented by Coldstream Clear Distilliery. Pro stock practice begins at 4 p.m. with the tailgate, featuring High Society and the Privateers, at 9:30 p.m.. Friday evening will feature the Carson Hocevar meet and greet at 6, followed […]