Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Multi-Family Yard Sale: July 2

This entry was posted in Yard Sales on .

Multi-family yard sale: 9 a.m. to noon, 25 Myette Road, Tracadie. Lots of new items, real Tupperware,  bread machine, pots and pans, bakeware, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s decor, scrap booking supplies, clothes, baby gate, fans, furniture and much more. Lots of bags and boxes are $5 full of stuff. Weather permitting.