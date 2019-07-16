Multi family yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 199 Hawthorne Street.
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says having a number of groups working together to make a new skate park a reality is exciting. https://t.co/Dq1fxNBvKR
The weather held, allowing for another great turnout this past weekend for the Antigonish Highland Games. https://t.co/cf4s1kaP7x
A new market building is on the way thanks in part to the federal government. On Saturday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $700,000 in funding for a new building for the Antigonish Farmers’ Market. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance both kicked in $200,000 while the Town […]
The town of New Glasgow has awarded two contracts for paving work during the current fiscal year. Dexter Construction will handle micro-surfacing projects, such as crack filling and minor repairs. S.W. Weeks will be responsible for Capital Paving projects. Both companies were the lowest bidders. Facebook Twitter
It was a great weekend for athletes from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties at the Special Olympics Provincial Summer Games in Wolfville. The Regional Coordinator for Eastern Highlands Special Olympics, Joan Conrad, says its track and field team had another strong outing, with all its athletes capturing at least one medal. They were led […]