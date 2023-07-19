9am to 3pm @ 182 Cloverville RoadMulti-family yard sale including clothes, furniture, sporting goods and shop supplies. Rain date is Sunday the 23rd. Lots of items for all ages.
Lost: "Lex", a white lab last seen near the bridge under construction on Highway 7. Call 902-863-6892.
July 14: Burning is permitted after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow. Check before you burn and know your municipal bylaws! https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/
Found: an iPhone X at the Antigonish Dollarama on Saturday. It can be claimed at the front cash.
Man dies in Inverness1:45 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial RCMP say Inverness members received a call from a business on Central Avenue about a man suffering life threatening injuries to a call at around 1 a.m. on July 14. Police said the man was taken to hospital by EHS, adding the man later succumbed to his injuries. Police turned the investigation over to […]
New Glasgow Police charge man after dog left in a Parked Veh...10:39 am | Read Full Article
The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a 65-year-old Colchester County man for leaving a dog in a vehicle in a town parking lot. Police say shortly before noon Tuesday, officers were notified of a dog in distress in a parking lot on Westville Road in New Glasgow. Police says officers opened the car to care for the dog. […]
Rhyah Stewart Invited to Canadian Women’s U18 Team Sel...6:54 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton West Islanders goaltender Rhyah Stewart received an invitation to the National Women’s U18 Team Selection Camp. The camp runs in St. Catherine’s next month. Stewart, who was named MVP of the Islanders and was a member of the silver medal winning Team Nova Scotia at the most recent Canada Games, received an invite […]