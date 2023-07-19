Multi family yard sale Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd from9am to 3pm. Weather permitting. 1136 highway 247 Rockdale, NS. Household items and games.
Lost: "Lex", a white lab last seen near the bridge under construction on Highway 7. Call 902-863-6892.
July 14: Burning is permitted after 7 p.m. in counties marked yellow. Check before you burn and know your municipal bylaws! https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/
Found: an iPhone X at the Antigonish Dollarama on Saturday. It can be claimed at the front cash.
A local construction company offered the low bid on RIM shoreline protection work on Various roads in Antigonish County. Allan MacNeil Construction Limited offered the low bid of just over $200,000 for the work. Two other companies bid on the contract.
S.W. Weeks Construction will be handling much of the paving this year in New Glasgow. The company submitted the lowest bid for capital paving projects.
Nova Scotia SummerFest is just a month away. Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says the entertainment is in place which includes Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, Irish Mythen, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Dave Sampson Band, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and the Ennis Sisters. Entertainment will be on August 18th […]