Nova Scotia SummerFest is just a month away. Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says the entertainment is in place which includes Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, Irish Mythen, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Dave Sampson Band, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and the Ennis Sisters. Entertainment will be on August 18th […]