Multi-family yard sale:10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wedgewood Drive. Some antiques, commercial chafing dishes, large serving bowls, many serving trays, practice fiddle, many additional household items. No early birds please
Lakyn Guthro of Bayfield is celebrating a birthday today, have an awesome day, enjoy the day and Tim's treats, drop into the radio station during business hours Mon - Fri to claim your voucher.
June 14 Subway Trivia: 17% of millennials say they’d rather give THIS up for a week than do without their cellphone for a week. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters.https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Gypsum Mine Trail Fund-Raising reaches goal to purchase addi...11:33 am | Read Full Article
Some good news for a popular tourist destination in the Cheticamp area. Gypsum Mine Trail, which welcomes thousands of visitors a year and run entirely by volunteers has raised enough money to purchase the necessary land and improve the parking area. The trail committee says they were able to reach that goal thanks to exceptional […]
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the number of Afghan R...11:31 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the number of Afghanistan refugees that have arrived in Canada have hit a milestone. Fraser says there are now more than 15,000 refugees that now call Canada home. Fraser says to see landmarks such as this gives him confidence the Canadian government will make good on […]
Sports Roundup – June 126:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS It was a tumultuous finish in the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 at Riverside International Speedway. With four laps to go, Craig Slaunwhite, Greg Proude and Dylan Blenkhorn were in the top three spots when a caution came out on lap 147 and involved numerous leaders. On the restart Slaunwhite and Blenkhorn sat […]