Multi-Family Yard Sale: 9 a.m. – 3p.m. at 7504 and 7516 Highway 4, Heatherton
Housing Crunch Discussed at Atlantic Economic Forum9:50 am | Read Full Article
A specialist in economic and regional development believes there will need to be significant government intervention to address the housing crunch in this region. The Director of the Harris Centre for Regional Policy and Development at Memorial University, Dr. Robert Greenwood was a panelist this week at a session on Urban Growth and Housing Challenges […]
Robing Ceremony Planned In Pictou for Provincial Court Judge...9:38 am | Read Full Article
The Provincial Court of Nova Scotia is hosting a robing ceremony in Pictou this Friday, June 23, to officially welcome Judge Bryna Hatt, who was appointed to the Bench on Feb. 3, 2023. Attendance at this event is by invitation only; however, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Courts of Nova Scotia website. […]
St. FX Athletics Announces Sports Hall of Fame Inductees9:47 am | Read Full Article
STFX Athletics has announced the StFX Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, including four athletes: basketball player Varouj Gurunlian , football player Tony Grassa, Soccer player Tanya (MacMillan) Feltmate, and basketball player Sheila (Murrin) Smith. Builder Laurence Streete (rugby, football and hockey) along with the 1958-59 X-Men Basketball and 1983 X-Men Football squads […]