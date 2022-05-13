10 a.m. – 1 p.m. @ 16411 Route 19, Inverside Inverness County. Various household items, Come one, Come all!
Join the Town and County for an online engagement session on the Exploration of Consolidation.
Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9AozyEkhQle72cwpmprozA
Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccines in Central, Eastern, Northern and Western zones to help support vaccine accessibility.
Clinic information can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-vaccines-across-province-1
A Busy Spring for Doctor Recruitment3:53 pm | Read Full Article
Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigator and Physician Retention Services Association, said it’s been a busy spring. Part of her duties, when it comes to doctors potentially looking at the area, she asks what they are looking for in terms of finding a place to live, child care, education for children, recreation services, […]
4-H 100th Year Celebrations in Heatherton this Weekend3:45 pm | Read Full Article
As part of the celebration of the 100th year anniversary of 4-H in Nova Scotia, the community of Heatherton is hosting a kick-off event of sorts with events running from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Opening Ceremony at 12pm will be in front of the Heatherton Community center and will include the unveiling […]
X-Women Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser and Melina Collins ...3:40 pm | Read Full Article
Two members of the St. FX Basketball X-Women will compete in the new Maritime Women’s Basketball Association. New Glasgow native Aliyah Fraser is a member of the Halifax Hornets, while Brookside’s Melina Collins will be playing for the Halifax Thunder. The league includes three teams from Nova Scotia; the Hornets, Thunder and Windsor Edge, and […]