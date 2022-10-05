Multi-family yard sale: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. both days at 182 Cloverville Road. Furniture and other household items. Free treats for the kids.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Port Hawkesbury Town officials say it was fortunate the community was not severely impacted by Fiona. http://bit.ly/3SDSPwJ
It may be weekend before some Nova Scotia Power customers are reconnected to the grid. The utility says many of the remaining homes waiting for service to be restored are "single outages", sometimes more complex and time-consuming to restore. https://bit.ly/3SDlmT1
St. FX University has a number student events planned for its Homecoming Weekend. https://bit.ly/3yhricm
Keating Centre Main Ice Surface Will Soon By Ready for Use12:26 pm | Read Full Article
The facility manager at the Keating Centre says they are hoping the main ice surface will be ready for use by Thursday. Kevin Benjamin, manager of facilities for ancillary services with the Keating Centre, said the loss of power during Fiona on September 24 caused both ice surfaces to melt. He said power was restored […]
Destination Cape Breton Looks to Increase the Tourism Market...10:49 am | Read Full Article
Destination Cape Breton wants to increase the tourism marketing levy from 2% to 3% but wants to first see what the provincial government is going to do. CEO Terry Smith told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the fee is charged to fixed roof accommodations, and properties with 10 or […]
X-Men Football, X-Men and X-Women Cross Country Ranked 8th; ...10:42 am | Read Full Article
The StFX Men`s and Women`s cross country teams are each ranked number 8 in the USports top 10 rankings this week. The 2022 Cross-Country championships will be hosted by Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s in Halifax, on November 12. The StFX X-Men football team, which remains undefeated so far this season, also sits in the 8 […]