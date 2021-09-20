Multi-family yard sale starts 9 a.m., at Granny’s Antiques parking lot, 7 Adam Street, Antigonish. Please follow Covid guidelines, no early birds.
Happy Birthday Cayleigh Brow of Antigonish, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got an address, we'll send the voucher along to you.
Sept 20: Subway Trivia: According to a poll, women are now more likely to be in charge of THIS than men. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for two await, redeem, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. Page link: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
A local political science professor expects a minority government will be running Canada once today’s election wraps up. Jim Bickerton, a professor at StFX University, said the campaign did not go as hoped for the Liberals or Conservatives, with early Conservative momentum stalling. At the same time, the Liberals called the election with the hopes […]
New Glasgow Regional Police say two 16-year-old male youths have been charged in connection with a break-in at the Vapour Trail on Provost Street in New Glasgow. Police say thieves got into the business around 3 a.m. Sunday morning by smashing the glass and damaging the door. Police were alerted of the incident immediately and arrested the […]
Pomquet native Logan Chisholm has been named Captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The 20-year-old forward was an alternate captain with the team the past two seasons. He was the fans’ choice as the hardest working player for Acadie-Bathurst last season. He has played in 165 career games in the Q, […]