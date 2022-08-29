Multi-family yard sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 221 Summerside Road. Household items, tools, furniture and much more. 211 Summerside Road in Heatherton. 5 houses past the tracks
Maritime Launch Services is proceeding with construction with its proposed Spaceport in Guysborough County. https://bit.ly/3e565el
After a two year hiatus, the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition in Antigonish is back. It opens Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3R5hnxW
Happy Birthday Evan O'Brien of Maryvale, have a super day, enjoy the Tim's treats. We've got a voucher with your name on it, drop in to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5, enjoy...
Maritime Launch Services Moving Forward with Construction of...3:24 pm | Read Full Article
Maritime Launch Services says it will soon begin construction of its spaceport in Guysborough County. M-L-S says it has satisfied the conditions related to construction within the Environmental Assessment approval granted in 2019. With the geotechnical exploratory work complete, M-L-S says construction work can begin. M-L-S President and C-E-O Steve Matier says some work has […]
Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Set to Open this Week9:28 am | Read Full Article
The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition kicks off on Wednesday and runs until Sunday, September 4. The events will include horse displays, races, and pulls, 4-H displays and competitions, tug of war, an ATV obstacle course, k-9 high flyers dog show, an outdoor concert featuring Ashley MacIsaac, Hinchey’s rides and amusements, and more. Exhibition manager Donald […]
Sports Roundup – August 286:19 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In Football, the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 25-12 on summer homecoming at St. FX Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Subway Player of the game Malcom Bussey had 19 rushes for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the X-Men, while Quarterback Silas Fagnan was 9-21 for 186 total passing […]