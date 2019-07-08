Multi Family yard sale on July 14, 10 am at 22 Liberty Lane, Glen Aire, Lower South River
Subway Trivia: 6% of people have broken up with someone over THIS. What is it? Breakfast for 2 is yours for the taking. Post here: https://t.co/MpuX8KWXBP
Pictou County:
Maclellans Brook: MacLellans Brook rd will be closed, from the Mountville Intersection to the Coalburn-Maclellans brook rd until further notice due to an MVC
Registration is now closed for the 2019 Nova Scotia 55-plus games in Antigonish Town and County August 1st to 3rd. Games organizers say 715 participants had registered by the July 1st deadline. The games will have 21 events, including bowling, pickleball, track and field, washer toss, crib, scrabble, and hockey. Additional events include a 5 […]
Nova Construction Company Limited offered the lowest bid on a tender for a pair of projects in Guysborough county involving drainage improvements, guardrail, and asphalt concrete patching and repaving. One of the projects is on Sonora Road, five kilometres south of highway 7 to Sonora Road Loop, and the other is on Hospital Road, […]
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent 8 AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships over the weekend at Dalplex. These eights swimmers battled it out in a pool of 430 of the top swimmers from the Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Riley Avery, powered to 4th place in the 1500m Freestyle with […]