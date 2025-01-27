Multi-Sport St. FX Athlete and Builder Dr. John “Packy” MacFarland Passes

The St. FX Athletics Community is mourning the passing of athlete, builder and Hall of Fame member Dr. John “Packy” MacFarland. MacFarland died on Friday at the age of 90.

MacFarland arrived at St. FX in the fall of 1952 from Portland, Maine. Most of 73 years since his first arrival on campus have been spent in the local area.

MacFarland was a multi-sport all-star, and coached with Don Loney to win the College Bowl in 1966. He was also a professor, head of the St. FX Physicial Education Department, and later the Athletic Director. MacFarland was also a strong recruiter for the university’s football and basketball teams, as many Maine and Massachusetts student-athletes came to St. FX to play for the X-Men.