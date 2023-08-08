Multiple injuries in Three Car Crash in North Grant, Antigonish County

RCMP say five people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash Sunday evening on Highway 245, in North Grant, Antigonish County. Police were called to the scene around 8:30 that evening.

Investigators learned that a Subaru had been travelling north when it made a left hand turn. A Nissan heading south on Highway 245, in an effort to avoid colliding with the Subaru, struck the northbound vehicle side-on and crashed head-on with a Honda, also heading north.

There were seven people in total, spread between the three vehicles. The five that were seriously injured were transported to hospital by ambulance.

The highway was closed for several hours following the collision.