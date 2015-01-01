Multiple Injuries in two vehicle crash in Richmond County

Richmond County RCMP say seven people have been injured in a two vehicle crash early Sunday evening on Highway 104 at Whiteside.

The crash occurred shortly before 6, when a VW Golf and Toyota van travelling in opposite directions . Police say the 42-year-old female driver of the van had to be extracted from the vehicle with apparent life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. A 36-year-old man and four children ages 9,7,5 and 3 all sustained serious to life-threatening injuries and were also transported to hospital. All those in the van were from Halifax.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old man from New Brunswick man also had to be extracted from his vehicle with apparent life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. A dog was found dead in the car.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene; the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours.