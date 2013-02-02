Multiple People Injured Inside a Home Early Friday Morning in Paqtnkek, One Man Arrested

Antigonish County District RCMP are investigating after responding to a report of multiple injured victims inside a residence on Treaty Lane Extension early this morning in Paq’tnkek.

RCMP officers located a 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old man inside a residence. Officers learned that a 25-year-old man had already been transported to the hospital. All parties were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 41-year-old man at the scene.

The investigation is in the initial stages and remains ongoing with the assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Antigonish County District Street Crime Enforcement Unit. More information will be available as the investigation progresses.