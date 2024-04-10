Muncipality of Antigonish County Moves Ahead with Electoral Boundary Review

With consolidation not going through, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said county council is moving forward with their electoral boundary review.

McCarron said they received an extension from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to get the review complete, adding he said things will get going soon. He said they started the process but paused in January because of the proposed consolidation, adding they have to submit their application to the UARB by May 14.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.