Municipal Affairs Minister Responds to the County on Proposed Consolidation

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said he is happy with the correspondence the

county received from Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr regarding the proposed consolidation of the Town and County of Antigonish.

Back in October, Antigonish Town and Antigonish County Councils approved a motion to request the province consolidate the municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish into one municipal unit through special legislation.

During Tuesday’s regular council meeting for the county, council members heard a response back from Minister Lohr on the request. County Warden Owen McCarron said the minister acknowledged the county’s request and indicated they will look at putting it in the spring sitting of the legislature.

McCarron said the county and town will now await a response from the province.