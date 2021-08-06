Municipal Councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliot Running For Liberals in Pictou West

A local municipal councillor is making a run at provincial politics.

Mary Wooldridge-Elliott, councillor for District 4 for the Municipality of Pictou County, is flying

the Liberal banner in Pictou West for the upcoming provincial election. Wooldridge-Elliott says the two items most often mentioned to her are health care and updates on Northern Pulp. She said she believes she is on the right team with the right leader. When asked she has to do to win the Picotu West seat, she said she intends on being honest, being herself, and keeping people informed and involved.

Wooldridge-Elliott spent twenty years working in retail and 19 as a bus driver for Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education. She says she wants to be the voice for Pictou West residents.