Municipal Election Campaign Enters its Final Week

It is the home stretch for municipal elections in the local area. Today marks the final advance polling day before election day this Saturday. Voters are also electing trustees for CSAP, the french language school board.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser urges area residents to take part in the process in deciding who will govern by getting out to vote.

Locally there are municipal elections in Antigonish Town and County, the District of St. Mary’s, the District of Guysborough, the municipalities of Pictou, Inverness, and Richmond Counties and the towns of Port Hawkesbury, New Glasgow, Trenton, Stellarton, Pictou and Westville.

In the Town of Mulgrave, Mayor Ron Chisholm and members of council have been elected by acclamation.