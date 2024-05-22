Municipal Election in Antigonish will include Paper Balloting as well as Online and Telephone Voting

The 2024 municipal election for the Town of Antigonish will feature a hybrid of paper balloting and online and telephone voting. The town used the same system in the last two municipal elections.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, members heard a report on the 2020 election results submitted by Allan Armsworthy, who served as the returning officer for that election and will serve in the same capacity in October’s election. In 2020, of the 3927 eligible voters, 42.9 per cent voted. Of those who voted, 78.4 per cent voted online or by phone and 21.6 used paper ballots. Also of note, of the 956 eligible voters in their 20s, 97 voted.

The report suggested keeping online and phone voting due to the high turnout, reviewing the list of electors, and keeping the senior’s helping day.

Council also discussed possible improvements. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the idea is to make it as easy as possible for people to cast their vote.

The 2024 Nova Scotia Municipal elections are set for October 19.