Municipal Election Roundup

The results are in for the Town of Antigonish municipal election.

Sean Cameron won the mayoral race, picking up 1,121 votes.

As for councillors, Leon MacLellan had 1,165 votes, Patrick McKenna had 951, Andrew Murray had 1,211, Juanita Pelly had 1,058, Diane Roberts had 919, and Jack Sullivan had 824.

The unofficial results are in for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

Mary MacLellan picked up 301 votes for District 1, while Adam Bayden-Clay had 384 votes in District 2, Richelle MacLaughlin won District 3 with 281 votes, and Shawn Brophy picked up 372 votes in District 4.

In District 5, Wayne Melanson earned 335 votes, while Nick MacInnis picked up 388 votes in District 6, and Sterling Garvie had 284 votes in District 10.

Brenda Chisholm Beaton will return to the Port Hawkesbury Town Council Chambers as mayor, after received 723 votes in Saturday’s Municipal Election.

For Council, Iaian Langley picked up 1,229 votes, Todd Barrett had 1,027, Paula Hart had 943, and Blain MacQuarrie had 835. As for the plebiscite question of whether residents would like to see Reeves Street return to a 4-lane configuration, 1,018 voted yes and 673 voted no.

The results are in for the Municipality of Richmond County. In the Municipality of the County of Richmond, Shawn Samson picked up 657 votes to claim the win in District 1, while Lois Landry had 558 votes in District 2, and Amanda Mombourquette had 624 votes in District 4. Districts 3 and 5 were acclaimed.

In the lone race in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Susan Cashin defeated long-time warden Vernon Pitts, collecting 224 votes versus 106 for Pitts. There were two spoiled ballots.

All of the other districts in the municipality were acclaimed.

Election results are in from the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.

Emma Tibbo won the race in District 1 with 139 votes, Scott Beaver won District 4 with 149 votes, and James Fuller won District 5 with 114 votes. Districts 2 and 3 were acclaimed.

Inverness Municipal Council will remain the same following this evening’s (Last night’s) election.

Claude Poirier win District 1 with 731 votes, Lynn Chisholm won District 5 with 811 votes, and Catherine Gillis won District 6 with 857 votes. Districts 2, 3 and 4 were acclaimed.

Westville will see Lennie White return to the Mayor’s seat, with White picking up 1,005 votes in the town’s municipal election.

As for Westville Council, Helen Dunn earned 772 votes, Danielle Fraser had 742, Mitchell MacGregor had 819, and Sarah MacKinnon had 855.

With 540 votes, Alec Dove won the Mayoral race for the Town of Trenton.

As for Trenton Council, Scott Cameron picked up 811 votes, Donald Cullen received 602 votes, Nicole LeBlanc had 750 votes, and Stephanie MacKinnon had 647 votes.

The Town of Stellarton mayor race is over and Darren Stroud is the winner with 842 votes.

Sarah Eis, with 604 votes, and Mark Fortune, with 600 votes will represent Ward 1, while Susan Campbell, with 386 votes, and Garry Pentz, with 356 votes, will represent Ward 2.

The four councillors for the Town of Pictou have been decided.

The election saw four councillors selected, with Robert Fry picking up 830 votes, Krista Fulton getting 1,123, Matthew Harris getting 756, and Nadine LeBlanc with 964.

Eight districts voted for their councillors in the Municipality of Pictou County.

Joe MacDonald won District 1 with 543 votes, Darla MacNeil won District 3 with 396 votes, Ronnie Baillie won District 4 with 363 votes, Donald Parker was victorious in District 7 with 494, and Larry Turner won in District 8 with 317 votes.

In District 9, Peter Boyles won with 362 votes, while J. Randy Palmer won district 10 with 456 votes, and Andy Thompson won District 11 with 464 votes.

The Town of New Glasgow will see it’s Mayor return to office.

Nancy Dicks won the mayoral race with 2,360 votes. Clyde Fraser, with 593 votes, and Dawn Peters, with 645 votes, will represent Ward 2. Jessica MacDonald, with 948 votes, and Joe MacDonald, with 877 votes, will represent Ward 3.



Incumbent Ron Chisholm has been re-elected as Mayor of Mulgrave by acclamation. In fact, all candidates for Mulgrave Town Council have been elected by acclamation; Bob Russell, Jane Tate, Joanne Maas Latimer and Helen Michel.