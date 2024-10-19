Municipal Elections Take Place today

Today, local residents will choose who will represent them on municipal councils. Municipal elections are being held across the province.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says today is an opportunity to have your say.
Locally there are municipal elections in Antigonish Town and County, the District of St. Mary’s, the District of Guysborough, the municipalities of Pictou, Inverness, and Richmond Counties and the towns of Port Hawkesbury, New Glasgow, Trenton, Stellarton, Pictou and Westville.
In the Town of Mulgrave, Mayor Ron Chisholm and members of council have been elected by acclamation.
Polls close at 7 this evening. We will have hourly updates on the election results tonight at 7, 8, 9 and 10 pm. Results will also be posted on our web site, 989XFM.ca.