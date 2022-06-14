Municipal Electoral Boundaries For the Town of Stellarton to Remain the Same

The electoral boundaries for the town of Stellarton are staying put. At last night’s meeting of council, planner Roland Burek presented the results of a review of the municipal electoral boundaries, which are done every eight years.

In his report, Burek noted that the town’s population has shrunk by less than five percent in the last five years, and the population difference between the two wards in town is well within the guidelines set by the UARB.

Therefore, he recommended, and council approved, that the two wards stay the same and that council continues to be four councilors and a mayor.