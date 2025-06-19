Municipal Enterprises Limited Registers its proposed Quarry Expansion in Inverness County for Environmental Assessment

Municipal Enterprises Limited, the company behind the McIntyres Mountain Quarry Expansion Project in Inverness County, registered the quarry for environmental assessment.

The company is looking to expand the currently less than 4 hectare quarry, to a maximum size of 20.39 hectares. The company states the expansion will support continued extraction and production of quality aggregate products used primarily in road construction.

The project is anticipated to begin during the 2026 construction season, producing 50,000 tonnes a year with an expected project life of 40 years.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change will decide whether or not to grant conditional environmental assessment approval on or before August 7.