Municipal Leaders in Antigonish Town and County urged residents to Support One Another in COVID-19 Outbreak

Both the town and county are urging residents to support each other with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a joint release to social media, Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron addressed the spike of infections in the Eastern zone, particularly in the local area.

The release noted the impacts of the virus haven’t been felt this close to home before and the anxiety and anger many are feeling is normal.

Both stated the healthcare system understands the virus better than in the beginning and know what to do to limit the spread.

Both parties stated the best way to prevent the spread is to get tested, and urged everyone to get vaccinated, and get a booster shot if eligible, on top of measures such as wearing a mask, keeping distance, and socializing safely.

The release asked residents to offer kindness and compassion to others as we move into the holiday season under such challenging circumstances.