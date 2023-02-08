Municipal Leaders told there is great Potential in the Town of Port Hawkesbury

A group trying to help rural entrepreneurs turn their ideas into businesses says there is great potential in the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Andrew Button, Founder and CEO of Mashup Labs, said they can help residents of the town get plugged into their “robust ecosystem” which involves groups of 15 people, who meet once a week for 90 minutes over 6 weeks via Zoom.

Despite the fact their programs are virtual and accessible, Button said they are trying to get the attention of more people who should be reaching out to them.

Noting that a “handful” of Port Hawkesbury residents are currently taking their virtual programs, Button said there is an opportunity to do more , pointing to the untapped entrepreneurial potential, specifically in the town.

Button appeared before council to talk about how budding business owners can access their programs, he also asked councillors and staff to let him know about anyone who might be interested in what they have to offer and help them promote their programs.

Mashup Labs will be running a dedicated cohort in Guysborough next month, in addition to other rural areas, Button added.