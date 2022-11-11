Municipal Leaders worried about the future of the East Coast Credit Union Branch in Port Hood

Inverness County will be contacting the East Coast Credit Union to determine the status of its Port Hood branch.

CAO Keith MacDonald told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council there are concerns in the community about the level of service at the credit union branch due to staffing shortages.

MacDonald said the branch is unable to provide the public with a regular schedule of hours, and is closed on some days, forcing members to travel to the Mabou branch.

Finance Director Tanya said the municipality uses the Port Hood branch, but because of constant closures, they have to travel as well. She said the branch being closed during tax sales have made things difficult for the municipality and residents.

Council agreed to send a letter to the ECCU inquiring about the state of the Port Hood branch.