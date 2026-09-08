Municipal, Provincial and Regional Emergency Management Officials Working Closely together Following Heavy Rains and Flooding on Cape Breton

Municipal officials in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties say representatives from their units along with the Regional Emergency Management Organization, first responders and provincial agencies are working around the clock following the heavy rains over the weekend. They are assessing conditions, sharing information, supporting affected communities and responding to changing circumstances.

The local State of Emergency remains in effect in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties. Solid waste and recycling collection in the three counties has been cancelled today.

Recently the three counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury came together to form a Regional Emergency Management Organization. It coordinates emergency planning, preparedness, response and recovery. This is the first major event for this group. A Joint Operations Centre was established in Port Hawkesbury as the weather events unfolded.

A support telephone line was established to report non-emergency issues. About 50 calls have been received to date.

There are a number of roads closed due to flooding or washouts of highways and bridges in the three counties.

For further updates, residents are encouraged to visit their municipal web sites or Facebook pages.