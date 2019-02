New Glasgow Regional Police, Trenton Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services

responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hampson Street and Main Street in Trenton this morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say a the Trenton Public Works Salt Truck flipped over while heading eastbound on Hampson street.

The 59-year-old driver from Pictou County was not injured and New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.