Municipalities are Recognizing Gaelic Nova Scotia Month

Municipalities across Nova Scotia are recognizing May as Gaelic Nova Scotia Month today and tomorrow.

Lewis MacKinnon, executive director of the Nova Scotia Office of Gaelic Affairs, said Gaels arrived in Nova Scotia from the late 1700s to the mid 1800s from the highlands and islands of Scotland. He said those early settlers were almost entirely Gaelic speakers and settled in the eastern mainland parts of Nova Scotia and throughout Cape Breton Island.

Richmond County is hosting a flag raising this morning at 11:30 in Arichat, while the town of New Glasgow is doing the same at event at Glasgow Square beginning at noon. The Town of Antigonish is holding a flag raising tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m., while the Municipality of the County of Inverness will acknowledge Gaelic Nova Scotia Month during its regular council meeting beginning at 3 p.m.. tomorrow.