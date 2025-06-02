Municipality of Antigonish County Commits Funding for Accessible Washroom at New Mini-Pitch Facility

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish set aside funds for a fully accessible washroom facility for use at the new mini-pitch facility.

County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said staff will prepare a request for tender on the project, which he said will likely go out at some point in June. After receiving bids, MacInnis said he understands the plan is to break ground before the end of the summer. He said the county budgeted $150,000 for the project.

MacInnis invited everyone to come out to the opening of the mini pitch on Saturday June 7.