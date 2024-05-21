Municipality of Antigonish County Officials Surprised with Province’s Stance on Coastal Protection

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says the municipality is surprised with the direction the province has taken on coastal protection.

In February, the Progressive Conservative government announced it would not put into force the Coastal Protection Act, which was passed in 2019 by the former Liberal government with support from all parties in the legislature. Instead the onus will be placed on municipal governments to consider risks to the coast in their zoning laws. McCarron says he is puzzled what precipitated the change in direction by the province.

McCarron worries that without universal direction from the province on our coastlines, it will lead to a patchwork of laws and regulations across Nova Scotia.

McCarron says the policy change by the province sparked a lot of a discussion and concern at the recent Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities spring conference in Baddeck.