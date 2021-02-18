Municipality of District of Guysborough Council Concerned Local Libraries May Have Hours Cut

The most talked about issue around the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council

table at Wednesday night’s regular meeting were the two libraries in the municipality; one in Guysborough and the other in Canso. There is concern that hours will be cut at both locations; which currently have 16 and 24 staffed hours per week respectively, by the umbrella organization Eastern Counties Regional Library. Warden Vernon Pitts says the two libraries need to be open more, not less.

As a pre-emptive measure, council voted to send a letter to the ECRL stating MODG’s concern and that council wants the level of service to be maintained not reduced.