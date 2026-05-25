Municipality of Inverness County Arranges Another Drinking Water Pick-up for users of the Whycocomagh System as a Boil Water Advisory remains in Force

The Municipality of Inverness County has arranged another Drinking Water Pick-Up for users of the Whycocomagh Water System as a Boil Water Advisory remains in place. The advisory was issued on Friday after a slight discolouration was detected in the water. Municipal officials say while there’s been some progress on water testing results, work continues to investigate the cause of the issue.

Residents can pick up drinking water at the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department at 9519 Trans Canada Highway from 3:30 to 6:30 today (Monday). Residents affected may collect one four litre jug per person with a maximum of three jugs per household.