Municipality of Inverness County Bulky Spring Garbage Collection Begins May 12th

The Municipality of Inverness County announced this year’s Residential Spring Bulky Garbage Collection, taking place from Monday May 12th to Friday, May 16th. This special collection allows residents to dispose of large items too big for regular curbside pickup. The county notes that regular garbage will not be collected as part.

of the bulky item pickup – however, regular curbside collection will continue as scheduled throughout the week. Each household is allowed a maximum of four standard garbage bags and unlimited blue bags for recycling. The first day for curbside placement is Saturday, May 10, until 7 am May 12. To ensure your items are properly collected, they must be placed curbside within 10 feet from the road and left in place for the duration of the collection period. For more information, please contact the Inverness County solid waste team by calling toll-free 1-866-258-0223 (select option #1) or email waste@invernesscounty.ca