Municipality of Inverness County Feedback Loop Survey for March Launched on Get Active Summer Recreation Programming

The Municipality of Inverness County today launched the March edition of The Feedback Loop survey with a focus on Get Active summer recreation programming.

The Feedback Loop is a monthly survey initiative designed to gather resident feedback on a variety of municipal topics throughout the year. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses remain anonymous.

Residents can complete the survey online, with paper copies available at the Municipal Administration Building, 375 Main St., Port Hood and various locations throughout the County.

The survey will close on April 15.