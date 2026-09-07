Municipality of Inverness County Issues a Mandatory Water Conservation Director for Users of the Judique Water System

The Municipality of Inverness County has issued a mandatory water conservation directive for users of the Judique Water System, effective today (Monday).

County officials say the directive is necessary because heavy rainfall over the weekend has significantly increased turbidity (mud) in its water source at the Judique dam. The volume of turbid water is currently too high for Public Works staff to properly treat before it enters the water storage tank. As a result, the treatment plant has been temporarily shut down to allow the turbidity to settle at the Judique dam and water treatment conditions to return to normal.

While the treatment plant is shut down, users of the Judique water system are relying on the water available in the storage tank. Officials say water conservation is needed to maintain water supply to residents until normal treatment can resume.

Residents are urged to take short showers and avoid baths, turn off taps when brushing teeth or washing dishes, and only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Also, keep a bottle of water in the fridge to avoid running the tap for cold water, limit toilet flushing, and promptly repair any leaks in and around taps and plumbing.