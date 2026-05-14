Municipality of Inverness County issues Boil Water Advisory to users of the Whycocomagh Water System

That’s in addition to the current Water Conservation Directive for the service, announced Wednesday.

County officials say the water system is currently experiencing high turbidity, meaning the water has a slight discolouration, likely related to recent rainfall. As a precaution, residents are advised to boil their water before using it for drinking or food preparation.

How long the Boil Water Advisory will be in place remains unknown, but Public Works staff is taking measures to fix the problem as soon as possible. Public Works reports water quality is improving; residents will see staff flushing parts of the water system throughout the day to reduce the discolouration and cloudiness of the water.

Users of the Whycocomagh Water System should bring tap water to rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Let the water cool before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food and drinks. Residents are also advised not wash white/light coloured clothing as the water discolouration may stain.