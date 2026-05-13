Municipality of Inverness County issues Mandatory Water Conservation Directive for Whycocomagh Residents Connected to Municipal Water System

The Municipality of Inverness County has issued a mandatory Water Conservation Directive for all Whycocomagh residents connected to the municipal system. The directive, effective immediately, was imposed because of an issue with water supply to the water treatment plant. The directive will remain in place until the issue is resolved.

Residents are urged to take short showers and avoid baths, turn off taps when brushing teeth or washing dishes, and only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Other water conservation measures suggested include keeping a bottle of water in the fridge to avoid running the tap for cold water, limit toilet flushing, avoid non-essential outdoor water use and promptly repair any leaks in and around taps and plumbing