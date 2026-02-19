Municipality of Inverness County Launches its February Feedback Loop Survey

The Municipality of Inverness County launched the February edition of The Feedback Loop survey today, with a focus on youth.

The Feedback Loop is a monthly survey initiative designed to gather resident feedback on a variety of municipal topics throughout 2026. Inverness Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Municipality of Inverness County thanked residents for taking part in the January survey on winter recreation, adding the more responses the county receives, the better the information staff has to guide decisions.

While this month’s survey focuses on youth, residents of all ages are encouraged to participate and have their say. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses remain anonymous. Residents can complete the survey online, with paper copies available at the Municipal Administration Building, 375 Main St., Port Hood and various locations throughout the County.

The survey will close on March 18.