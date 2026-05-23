Municipality of Inverness County Provide Drinking Water to Users of the Whycocomagh Water System While Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect

The Municipality of Inverness County, in partnership with the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department is providing drinking water to local residents following an imposition of a boil water advisory in the community.

The Boil Water Advisory for the Whycocomagh Water System was issued on Friday, as the water system is experiencing high turbidity, resulting in a slight discolouration in the water. The length of the advisory is not known, Public Works is working on the problem.

During the advisory, residents can pick up one four litre judge of drinking water per person with a maximum of three jugs per household. The pick-up will be today from 2:30 to 5:30 this afternoon (Saturday) at the Whycocomagh Fire Hall.