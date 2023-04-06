Municipality of Inverness County Rated among Nova Scotia’s Best for Financial Health

The Municipality of Inverness County is receiving top marks for being the among Nova Scotia’s best for financial health.

Each year, the province’s Municipal Affairs and Housing department compiles financial and demographic statistics for each municipality in Nova Scotia.

The province has released the report for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and the Municipality of Inverness County received the best possible assessment, classed as “low risk” across all 12 Financial Condition Indicators.

Inverness County is one of only 6 rural municipalities to be rated low risk, and the only one of Cape Breton Island.

The provincial report statesresidential tax in the municipality is in the more affordable end of the spectrum, taking into account the median income in the county. Also the tax base is in a strong position to cover the cost of municipal services and programs.