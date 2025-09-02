Municipality of Inverness County Seeks Input from Residents on the Future of the Margaree Airstrip Property

The Municipality of Inverness County is seeking input on the future use of property it owns at 604 Big Intervale Road in Margaree Valley. It is currently the site of the Margaree Airstrip. It is a 13.75 hectare parcel and operated as a registered aerodrome until it closed around 2021.

The property is located in District 2, Margaree/St. Joseph Du Moine. The county councillor in that area, Blair Phillips has hosted two community meetings which included discussions with residents on their ideas on the future of the site.